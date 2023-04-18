Body burned beyond recognition found in backseat of vehicle after car fire in Oxford Circle, authorities say

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating after a body was found in the back seat of a burning car early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, police responded to a car fire in the area of Sylvester and Howell Streets in the Oxford Circle section of the city just before 1 a.m.

Police say officers and medics arrived on scene to find a Honda CRV fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire department put out the flames, authorities say they realized there was a body in the back seat.

The individual in the back seat was pronounced dead shortly after, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small, who says the body was burned beyond recognition.

Authorities say the inside of the vehicle was also completely burned and there is damage to the vehicle's exterior.

According to police, the car was parked there just before 1 a.m. and two people got out before the vehicle went up in flames.

The person's cause of death remains under investigation, Small says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.