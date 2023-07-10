Officials: Driver of stolen vehicle fatally struck by second stolen car after crashing in Upper Roxborough

article

One person is dead and another is in police custody after an incident involving two stolen cars in Philadelphia on Monday morning, officials say.

According to authorities, police responded to the 7300 block of Hill Road in the Upper Roxborough section of the city.

Police say they found an unidentified man, believed to be in his late teens, struck by another vehicle after the car he was driving crashed on the roadway.

According to investigators, both cars were identified as stolen.

Medics transported the man to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced at 7 a.m., officials say.

One person is in police custody, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.