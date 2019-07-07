Officials: Glitch sends 'active shooter' alert at Jefferson University East Falls campus

article

A computer glitch erroneously alerted students at Thomas Jefferson University of an active shooter on its campus on Sunday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., a message went out stating that there was an active shooter on the East Falls campus, instructing students to "follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT."

The school referred to the issue as a "resolvable system error during a routine morning test of the JeffAlert system."

School officials said there was no active shooter and apologized for the error and that it will take further action to ensure it does not happen again.