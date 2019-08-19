Officials ID 2 men killed in New Castle County plane crash

article

Delaware State Police say two people have died in a small plane crash in New Castle County.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday, west of Interstate 95 in a wooded area at Churchman's Road.

Police say the plane was occupied by two people, the pilot and a passenger. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the victims as a 52-year-old pilot named Terrence Daniels, of Philadelphia, and a 79-year-old instructor named Albert Dohring, of Middletown, Delaware.

Authorities say the state police, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing an investigation into the crash.

Police said the plane was a Beech Craft 55 Baron. It had recently taken off from the New Castle County airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.