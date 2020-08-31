Officials in New Castle County investigate officer-involved shooting

article

Officials in New Castle County are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police were called to the unit block of North Avon Drive in Ashbourne Hills Sunday, just after 6:15 in the evening, for a reported domestic disturbance, according to investigators.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 57-year-old man waving a firearm around. As the incident progressed, the man continued to wave firearms, despite repeated commands from officials to put the firearms down and surrender. As a result, as officer discharged their weapon and struck the man.

The man was transported to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

The officer is a three-year veteran of the New Castle County Police and has been placed on administrative leave, as per New Castle County Division of Police policy.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Lieutenant Bradshaw at 302-395-8110. Tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers line at 800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted through Messenger on the New Castle County Police Department Facebook page, here.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP