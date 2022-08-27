Officials: Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a man in North Philadelphia.

Just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, 22nd District police were called to the 2500 block of North Chadwick on the report of a person shot, officials said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound in the buttocks.

Shell casings at the fatal North Philadelphia shooting scene show how many shots were fired.

Medics took the man to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later.

Authorities said police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.