Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia.
Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, a little after 8 p.m.
According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found a man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds across his upper body.
Police rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later.
Police are actively investigating the shooting death. They say one weapon was found, but no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.