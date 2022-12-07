Police: Suspects open fire on driver who accidentally turned down wrong lane in Overbrook

Police say a driver's innocent mistake quickly escalated into a terrifying moment of violence in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood this weekend.

The victim was turning down the wrong lane on Lebanon Avenue by accident when shots rang out Sunday evening.

Police say three male suspects fired at the vehicle as it tried to reverse, then fled the scene. The driver was not injured.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the shooting unfolded.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspects, along with a fourth male, were also spotted inside a nearby store just minutes before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.