Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown

Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.

According to authorities, a 55-year-old man was shot in the chest and armpit while inside the residence.

Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they say he was placed in critical condition.

Police say no weapon was recovered, and no arrest was made in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.