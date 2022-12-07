Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia

An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.

Police say the suspect was inside the club for several hours, and got into a confrontation with a 33-year-old man when he returned to his car.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the suspect got back into his car, then proceeded to run over the victim and flee the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim suffered a broken leg, according to police.

Several witnesses can also be seen in the video trying to get the suspect's car to stop.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.