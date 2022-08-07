Officials: Man sought for indecent assault in Center City

article

Philadelphia police are seeking a suspect in connection with an indecent assault in Center City.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a woman was exiting a subway at 19th and Market Streets when a man reached out and grabbed her buttocks as she was walking up the steps.

The man then took off heading east on Market Street.

Philadelphia Police officials say the incident happened Sunday morning, just before noon.

The man is thought to be in his 40s, about 5’11", with a thin build, dark complexion and sporting a beard. He was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, with "NASA" printed on the front and black pants.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the man, or the incident, is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or 3252 or dial 911.