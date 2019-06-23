Officials: Man who killed ex's grandmom, brother charged in Willingboro murder

article

A man arrested in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend's brother and grandmother in Burlington County earlier this week has been charged with an additional Willingboro murder that took place in February.

Prosecutors say Terrance Matthews, of the 100 block of Eastbrook Lane, has now been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the February shooting.

On Feb. 18, Davell Williamson, 21, and another man were sitting inside a car on Millbrook Drive when police say Matthews approached and began firing.

Williamson was later pronounced dead at Lourdes Medical Center. His passenger survived after sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm.

On Thursday, Matthews was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and related charges in a separate double homicide.

Prosecutors say Matthews killed his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother and 9-year-old brother inside their Eastbrook Lane home late Wednesday evening.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Matthew’s ex-girlfriend allegedly reported the double murder to a Wawa store employee Thursday morning, then fled before officers arrived.

When officers arrived at the home on the 100 block of Eastbrook Lane for a wellness check, they discovered the bodies of 68-year-old Jennifer Vassell and her 9-year-old grandson, Ishon Mathiln Jr.

Police say both victims appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, and Ishon appeared to have been drowned in a bathtub.

The murders are believed to have occurred Wednesday night while Matthews’ ex-girlfriend was at work. When she got home that night, police say Matthews was at the home and held her against her will overnight.

Authorities say the motive appears to be an argument Matthews and his ex-girlfriend had over the phone during the day Wednesday.

Camden County police took Matthews into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday when a high-speed chase ended in a crash. Matthews allegedly livestreamed the chase on Facebook.

Matthews will be scheduled for a first court appearance before his case is sent to a Burlington County Grand Jury to be considered for indictment. He is currently being held at Burlington County Jail.