Officials: McClure Elementary School to remain due to asbestos

Classes are being pushed back once again at McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park due to asbestos, the district announced Friday.

The school will remain closed Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28, while the School District of Philadelphia finalizes the cleaning and testing of the school. On these days, McClure students will participate in educationally focused off-site activities and field trips aligned with curriculum.

McClure, which closed on Dec. 19th due to asbestos, briefly reopened to students and teachers on Wednesday, Jan. 15. However, the school was closed for a second time Friday, Jan. 17 after two air tests showed "slightly elevated" levels of asbestos.

The news comes the day the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced they are taking legal action against the district over its handling of asbestos contamination in schools, the union said Monday.

“Time and again, the School District has claimed that their actions are out of an abundance of caution,” union president Jerry Jordan said in a statement. “What we’ve seen time and again is the District’s willingness to throw caution to the wind and as a result put children and educators at risk.”

The results of the latest air quality tests will be made available on McClure's website.

