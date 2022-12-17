Officials: One person hospitalized after blaze breaks out in Tacony home

Flames erupted from a home in Tacony early Saturday morning, with at least one person being rushed to the hospital.

Crews responded to heavy fire at a two-story home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street around 4:25 a.m.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is currently not known.

Officials say the fire marshall was called to the scene as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire comes as deaths caused by fires reaches a 2-year-high in Philadelphia, leaving firefighters struggling to find a solution.