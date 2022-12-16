Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

An active investigation into the shooting is underway, though police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.