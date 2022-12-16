Officials: Double shooting in Camden kills man, 65; critically injures 54-year-old woman

article

One man was shot and killed, while a woman was critically injured after a double shooting in Camden.

According to officials, officers with the Camden County police were called to the 100 block of North 25th Street early Friday morning, just after 3:15 a.m., on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a 65-year-old man, identified as Clint Leavy, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police also found a 54-year-old woman with critical gunshot injuries. She was also transported to Cooper Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 or Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at 609-519-7344.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be sent to CAMDEN TIPS, found here.