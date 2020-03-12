Officials prohibit gatherings of over 1,000 people in Philadelphia due to COVID-19 fears

Officials are prohibiting crowds of 1,000 people or more in Philadelphia for 30 days amid COVID-19 fears.

Health officials are currently evaluating 45 people in Philadelphia for coronavirus with one presumptive positive case in the city. According to officials, the results for the people under evaluation have not been received at this time.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney asked city council for $85 million to combat coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Health Commissioner also recommends against gatherings of more than 250 people. He does not recommend closing schools, closing transportation services, or shops and restaurants.

“The School District of Philadelphia has been working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on how we can safely continue learning and instruction during this public health matter, ”Superintendent William R. Hite said. “We will continue to follow the advice of public health officials and remain committed to the health and safety of our entire school community.”

The School District of Philadelphia will limit activities where large groups will be gathered, which goes into effect Friday, March 13. Athletic practices will be permitted, but games will be postponed until further notice. All school-sponsored trips and work-related travel is postponed at this time unless approved by the superintendent.

An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of what a coronavirus looks like (Photo Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Advertisement

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has reached 22 with two confirmed cases.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

THE ILLNESS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Germantown Academy student tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP