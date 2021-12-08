Officials respond to rumors Police Commissioner Outlaw is going to NYPD

There’s a question bouncing around Philadelphia’s law enforcement community: Is top cop Danielle Outlaw on her way to run the New York City Police?

Rumors have been swirling for days Outlaw, who has been on the job here for two years, is a finalist to lead the massive New York City police force under mayor-elect Eric Adams.

Mayor Kenney, who read a holiday story to children in Love Park Wednesday said, "I’ve heard rumors, but not confirmed anything. She hasn’t had a conversation with me about it. All I hear is rumors."

Outlaw, who took part in the city’s Zoom press conference on violence Wednesday, said she would not comment on hypotheticals when asked if she’d take the job. Outlaw said if she had something to tell the city she would do it. Like most big cities, Philadelphia has seen a spike in killings recently. That number now stands at a record-breaking 523. Mayor Kenney defended his police commissioner calling Outlaw "extremely capable."

