Officials: Schuylkill Expressway shut down for road rage shooting investigation

Philadelphia officials say a shooting between two vehicles on the Schuylkill Expressway shut the highway down Thursday evening.

Authorities said the shooting began near Girard Avenue, on the Expressway, around 6:00 p.m.

The shooting is being treated as a road rage investigation. Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about a half hour while police investigated the incident. The westbound side was closed from the Vine Street Expressway north through Montgomery for about an hour.

Both sides of the Expressway were reopened by 8 p.m.

There were no details regarding who was involved in the shooting.