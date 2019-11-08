Officials seek assistance in identifying partially decomposed body in Valley Township

article

Authorities in Chester County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found dead last week.

Police say they found the partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman after civilians noticed human bones in a wooded area on the 500 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township back on Oct. 29.

The woman has been described as small in stature, ranging in age from 16-40, and white or Latina. There were no signs of trauma.

The woman was wearing a yellow and gray sweatshirt and had a tattoo of a ram or Capricorn symbol on her right hip. Police have released photos of the tattoo and the sweatshirt in hopes of identifying her.

“At this time, we have no indication of criminal activity. However, we need to identify this woman and alert her family,” Valley Township Police Chief Brian Newhall said.

Authorities say the body does not match any known missing persons from Chester County.

Anybody with any information can contact Chester County Detective Sergeant Tom Goggin at 610-3644-6866 or Valley Township Police Officer James Chieffo at 610-383-7000.