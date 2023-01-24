Officials: Smoking believed to have accidentally sparked Philadelphia house fire that displaced 12

Investigators with the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office said they believe an early morning rowhome fire that left a dozen displaced was started by someone smoking around a back porch.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

The fire burned so hot it briefly pushed back firefighters as it spread to two neighboring residences. Crews battled the flames for over an hour before placing it under control.

"I was awoken ay 3 a.m. to a little boy crying for help and that’s what got me out of bed and I look out and I see the house engulfed in flames," Karen Swanson, a neighbor, said.

Everyone escaped the raging house fire and five people - including a child - were brought to a nearby hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

"I looked out the window and I saw all these embers flying in front of my window and I looked down and saw 3 people laying on the grass outside this end house here," a neighbor recalled.

Fire investigators believe someone smoking on or near the home's back porch accidentally started the fire.