Officials: Student at William Penn High School diagnosed with mumps

A student at William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware, has been diagnosed with mumps, according to Colonial School District officials.

The last date that other students at the school may have been exposed to the student was Wednesday, Jan. 28. School officials have contacted 16 families of students who are at a heightened risk due to their immunization status and provided them with the guidance provided by the Delaware Department of Public Health.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, body aches, loss of appetite and swelling of parotid salivary gland(s) — glands on the insides of the cheeks, the floor of the mouth, and under the tongue.

Mumps symptoms could develop from 12 days to 25 days after exposure.The health department advises any student or any member of the household who has symptoms or develops symptoms should be kept at home.

Families with questions should contact their physician or the Division of Public Health at 302-744-4990.

