Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown

A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night.

Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m.

The suspect then brandished a firearm and fired at the officers, according to a report.

One officer returned fire, striking the suspect. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The identity and age of the suspect has yet to be released. An investigation is underway.