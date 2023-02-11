Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night.
Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m.
The suspect then brandished a firearm and fired at the officers, according to a report.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 14-year-old boy, 19-year-old man recovering after both are shot in Old City
- Officials: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in New Castle
- Video: Suspects brutally kick, stomp woman on the ground during Center City robbery
One officer returned fire, striking the suspect. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
The identity and age of the suspect has yet to be released. An investigation is underway.