Video: Suspects brutally kick, stomp woman on the ground during Center City robbery

Philadelphia police have released new video of a brutal assault and robbery that occurred over the weekend as they work to identify and locate four suspects.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 5 on the 1800 block of Addison Street.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old woman was walking down the block around 7:10 p.m. when she was approached from behind by four male suspects believed to be in their teens.

Surveillance video of the incident shows one of the suspects running up behind the woman at a high rate of speed, hitting her in the back, knocking her to the ground.

The four suspects then started to kick and stomp on the woman while demanding she hand over her belongings.

Police say the suspects took her belongings and ran off. They were last seen running west on the 1800 block of Addison Street before police say they used the victim’s credit cards.

Investigators released video and images of the suspects inside a Rite Aid at Broad and Christian streets and at a Chipotle restaurant at Broad and Carpenter street.

Police say the victim sustained multiple injuries to her face.

The suspects have been described as males in their teens wearing black jackets and other dark clothing and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.