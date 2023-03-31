Man, woman found shot to death inside Camden County motel room, police say

article

Police in Camden County are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in a motel room, according to police.

Authorities say the Gloucester City police and fire departments responded to a motel on the 1200 block of Rt. 130 on Monday around 6:31 p.m.

According to officials, officers entered a room and found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was identified as 56-year-old Tabita price of Gulf Shores, Alabama and the man was identified as 52-year-old Steven smith of Atco, New Jersey, police say.

Authorities say firefighters also found and extinguished a fire in another room at the motel.

According to police, 53-year-old Vaugh Perkins of Philadelphia was identified as the suspect who caused the fire and is considered a person of interest in the fatal shootings.

According to Pennsylvania State Police troopers, the suspect was later fatally killed by police in Wyomissing Borough after fleeing from another shooting in Philadelphia.

