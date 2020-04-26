Officials: Trooper wounded during gunfire exchange at South Jersey trailer park

article

Authorities say a New Jersey state trooper is recovering after being shot during an exchange of gunfire at a trailer park in southern New Jersey on Saturday night.

The state attorney general's office and state police said trooper was investigating a home invasion reported earlier, but he was

confronted by several people.

Authorities said the trooper identified himself as law enforcement "and was subsequently fired upon and wounded."

Authorities said the trooper also fired during the confrontation. He was reported recovering Sunday at Cooper University Hospital in Camden following surgery.

No charges were immediately filed and no other injuries were reported.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP