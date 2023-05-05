Officials: Vineland officer-involved shooting injures armed man

article

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office has announced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that injured one man, said to be armed.

According to officials, the shooting happened Friday, just after 11:15 in the morning, on the 500 block of East Birch Street, in Vineland.

A Vineland officer was dispatched to the address where he encountered a 28-year-old man armed with a large knife, according to authorities.

The armed man reportedly moved on the officer and a separate civilian at the location, resulting in injuries to the civilian. At that time, the officer pulled his service weapon and shot the man with the knife.

The civilian was treated at Cooper University Hospital and released.

The armed man was airlifted to Cooper to be treated for his injuries and is listed as stable.

The man is charged with Criminal Attempted Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault and other related offenses.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.