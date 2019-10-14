Officials warn of possible measles exposure in Allentown

article

Health officials are warning the public of possible measles exposure in the Allentown area.

According to officials, a patient at Lehigh Valley Hospital has a confirmed case of measles.

The patient visited the following locations between Oct. 7 and Oct. 12:

7350 Office Building, 7350 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA, 18106 on Oct. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

1251 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Office Building, main lobby of the building, Allentown, PA, on Oct. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

Quest Diagnostics, 1608 W. Allen St., Allentown, PA, on Oct. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley Hospital, 1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103, on Oct. 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the proximity of the emergency department

Officials say if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal.

If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.