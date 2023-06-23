Officials: Woman charged with deliberately starting Atlantic City 3-alarm rowhome fire

article

A woman has been charged with purposefully starting a fire that ripped through rowhomes in Atlantic City June 21, Atlantic County officials say.

Investigators say 48-year-old Monica Parish used an accelerant to set several porches on fire on the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue.

A total of six houses were destroyed, while 10 people were trapped and had to be rescued from their homes.

Officials said three people were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Firefighters fought the three-alarm blaze before bringing the fire under control.

The Red Cross was called to help those in need.

Parish is charged with aggravated arson and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.