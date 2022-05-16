Officials: Woman hit by car while running across Mayfair street, critically injured
PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian car crash left a woman in critical condition Sunday night.
Police say a 23-year-old woman tried to run across the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue around 11:32 p.m.
She was allegedly hit by a Nissan that was traveling northbound at the time.
Police responded to the scene where the woman was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She is listed in critical condition.
The driver remained on the scene, according to police.
No arrests were made in the crash, but an investigation is underway.