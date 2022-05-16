Officials: Woman hit by car while running across Mayfair street, critically injured

A pedestrian car crash left a woman in critical condition Sunday night.

Police say a 23-year-old woman tried to run across the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue around 11:32 p.m.

She was allegedly hit by a Nissan that was traveling northbound at the time.

Police responded to the scene where the woman was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

Advertisement

No arrests were made in the crash, but an investigation is underway.