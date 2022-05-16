Severe weather threat Monday with risk of thunderstorms, hail and possibly tornadoes

Keep an eye on the sky Monday for an enhanced risk of severe storms.

A cold front moving into the Delaware Valley will make for a stormy start to the week as rain is expected late afternoon into the evening.

Warm and humid air, with highs in the 80s, is expected to bring an enhanced risk of thunderstorms.

Large hail, flooding with heavy downpours and tornadoes are also possible as storms move through the area.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Sunny, pleasant weather is back for the rest of the week before another rocky weekend.

___

MONDAY: Strong storms. High: 80

TUESDAY: Sun, breezy. High: 76, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 73, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 75, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 85, Low: 59

SATURDAY: First time in the 90s. High: 92, Low: 71

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Much cooler. High: 76, Low: 66