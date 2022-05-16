Expand / Collapse search

Pa. police asking for public's help to find missing endangered woman

Laura Pearce, 32

CHESTER COUNTY - Police say an endangered woman who went missing this weekend in Chester County may be "at risk of injury."

Laura Pearce, 32, was reportedly last seen on Bay Street in South Coatesville around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe Pearce may be at risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.

She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 157 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, and may have a zebra print bag with her.

If you see Pearce, or have any information, call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-486-6280.