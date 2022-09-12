Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
article
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her.
The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
Police say both officers opened fire on the woman, hitting her in the chest.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn in Germantown, police say
- Police track AirPods to locate stolen vehicle with baby inside in Philadelphia, authorities say
- Officials: 17-year-old girl shot and killed while walking her dog in Frankford
She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition.
Investigators believe the woman had shot a 26-year-old woman during an argument.
The other woman is also in critical condition.