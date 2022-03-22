'Oh my God. I'm shot:' Video shows deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

UPDATE: The man who was shot was identified as an innocent Army veteran. Read more here:

A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend.

Surveillance video from a gas station at 102nd Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident.

A woman can be heard in the video arguing with someone and saying "don't leave" repeatedly.

Moments later several gunshots are heard, and a woman is seen running holding what appears to be a gun.

She screams, "Oh my God. I'm shot."

After she falls to the ground several more rounds are let off, but the shooter is not seen.

Oakland police confirmed the incident and said a man and a woman were shot. Authorities said the man succumbed to his injuries. The female victim is listed in stable condition.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed the city's battle with gun violence.

Advertisement

"This heartbreaking loss of life. The harm. The trauma that Oakland families endure as a result of gun violence is wholly unacceptable," Schaaf said.