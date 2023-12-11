Ohio grandmother arrested for shooting 6-month-old grandchild in head 'on purpose'

article

Ohio authorities said they have arrested a woman accused of deliberately shooting her 6-month-old grandchild in the head.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Mia Desiree Harris has been charged with three counts of felonious assault while the grandchild remains in critical condition.

Deputies said on Saturday, they were called out in the early morning hours to a home in Liberty Township with a report of an infant being shot.

The child was taken to UC West Chester Hospital.

Deputies said Harris fled from the scene before deputies arrived, but she was later caught and arrested. She was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.

Investigators also said Harris shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child.

"It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose," Sheriff Richard Jones told WXIX. "This is one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother."

"During the incident, Harris shot at family members before intentionally shooting the child," he continued. "It was several family members together. There was arguing. They were fighting. She grabbed the weapon.

"She shot and missed at her daughter, I believe. Then, they moved the daughter from one room to the other and then she went and shot this child and doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.