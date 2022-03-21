Old City flag shop searching for sewers to help business keep up with demand for Ukrainian flags

article

As Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue, many around the globe are showing their support for Ukraine by displaying the country's flag.

For this reason, Humphreys Flag Company is working around the clock to keep up with the growing demand for the flags.

The flag shop has been manufacturing flags in Philadelphia since 1864, but this latest humanitarian crisis has them searching for people who can assist with the production of more flags.

Matt O'Connor joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the company's plan to produce more Ukrainian flags.

O'Connor says Humphry's are in need of sewers who can help them produce the flags using nylon.

"Demand for the flag has been so high and we're trying to make as many as we possibly can, so yeah we're looking for sewers," he says.

O'Connor says they aren't looking for sewing experts, but rather those who know how to use sewing machines.

The business plans on teaching those with sewing experience how to put together the Ukrainian flag using their commercial sewing machines.

Humphry's Flag Company is looking to hire people for full-time and part-time shifts.

To contact the business, click here.

___

RELATED COVERAGE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter