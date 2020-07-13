One California county has had no reports of COVID-19

Modoc County, the California county at the far northeastern part of the state, still has no reports of COVID-19 cases.



Modoc County seems to be the only county in the state that seems to be completely free of the coronavirus.

The county is in a remote area, with less than 9,000 people, which makes social distancing pretty easy.

Modoc County was also one of the first counties to openly defy Gov. Gavin Newsom's lockdown order.

The county re-opened, without permission, in early May.