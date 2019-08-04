One man critical, another recovering after shooting in Franklinville

article

One man is in critical condition and another is recovering after a shooting in Franklinville early Sunday.

Officials say police were called to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Two men shot, one critical in Franklinville

When police arrived, they found one 19-year-old man shot in the torso. Officials say he walked into Temple University Hospital and was placed in critical condition.

A second man, 24, also walked into Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is stable.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.