One man is dead and a woman injured in West Philadelphia shooting

More bloodshed as a man and a woman are shot and the man is killed in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say police were called to the 500 block of North Creighton Street Monday, just after 12 p.m., for a shooting.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was also taken to Penn Presbyterian by police. Her condition is listed as stable.

Police are investigating, but say no arrests have been made and no weapons found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

