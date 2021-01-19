One person dead after accident on I-295 in Gloucester County

article

One person is dead after an accident on I-295 in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Tuesday.

Officials with N.J. State Police say the accident happened Tuesday afternoon, just after 12:30, in the southbound lanes of 295, in Logan Township.

The driver of the vehicle did not survive the crash.

Officials say an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. One lane of the highway was shut down for much of the afternoon as troopers determined a cause of the crash.

