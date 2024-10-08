One of Wawa's oldest stores officially closing Tuesday: Here's where

A 51-year-old Wawa will serve its last cup of coffee this week.

Located on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, the legacy store is part of a dying breed of older, smaller stores opened in the 60s.

These days, Super Wawas seem to be popping up on every corner - equipped with gas stations and endless food options!

MORE HEADLINES:

Wawa says its newer operations can't be adapted to work in many of its older store designs.

Two other legacy stores in Mount Laurel and Port Richmond already shut their doors earlier this year.