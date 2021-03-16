Ontario Explosion: Video shows the exact moment the fireworks go off, rattling neighborhood

A cell phone video showed the exact moments the fireworks went off in Tuesday's Ontario explosion.

A video shared by a Twitter user, @Damian_r24, showed the fireworks detonating at a home in Ontario, prompting a woman near the area to duck and run away from the scene.

Firefighters later confirmed that the blast killed at least two people. Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed.

The blast prompted an evacuation order for the following residents:

300 and 400 block of West Francis Street

400 West Maple Street between South Fern Avenue and South San Antonio Avenue

A temporary care and reception center is being established at the De Anza Community Center, located at 1405 South Fern Avenue.

