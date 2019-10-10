Opening statements begin Thursday in Michael White trial

Opening statements will begin Thursday in the Michael White trial, days after a judge agreed to a request to drop a third-degree murder charge and pursue voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges.

White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing Sean Schellenger, 37, during a physical altercation in Rittenhouse Square last summer.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has come under fire after he requested the charges against white be reduced from third-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Krasner argued Friday that prosecutors had the best chance of a conviction pursuing only voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges against white.

Police say Schellenger, a real-estate developer, was in a car with two others in July 2018 when a confrontation began with White, who was delivering food on his bicycle and who authorities said pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger. Prosecutors earlier withdrew a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Linda Schellenger, the victim's mother, blasted Krasner's decision to drop the third-degree murder charge Friday and urged the judge to reject the motion, saying "let the jury decide." The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the judge told people in the courtroom that relatives, friends, and lawyers should not speak to reporters during the trial as jury selection began Monday.

RELATED COVERAGE: Judge drops murder charge against Michael White in Rittenhouse stabbing | Man charged in stabbing death of real estate developer | Vigil held for slain real estate developer Sean Schellenger | Prosecutor moves to drop murder charge in traffic slaying

Advertisement

Krasner said in the motion that jurors could accept that the stabbing occurred "under a sudden or intense passion from serious provocation or acting in unreasonable self-defense" and still convict on voluntary manslaughter, but those elements would be acceptable as a legal defense on a third-degree murder charge, so his "strategic and policy-based decision" was that a lead charge of voluntary manslaughter was the best chance for "a just conviction."

Right to left: Michael White, 22, has been charged with the murder of real estate developer Sean Schellenger.

In August, White's lawyers told the judge that their client would testify that Schellenger used a racial epithet during a physical altercation. Schellenger hadn't been previously accused of such remarks and prosecutors told the judge at the hearing that they had no evidence that he had done so. White is black and Schellenger was white; the two men didn't know each other.

Krasner said that White will face new evidence-tampering and obstruction charges, and said there was an "agreement by the defense" to those charges if prosecutors move to drop the third-degree murder charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.