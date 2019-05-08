Operation Dreamlift sends children to Disney World for a day

Some fabulous children spent a wonderful day at Disney World Tuesday, all thanks to The Sunshine Foundation.

Tuesday morning, the children gathered at Mercer County Airport to take off for the trip of a lifetime.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson caught up with some of those excited children and their families before takeoff.

The foundation's Mercer County chapter raises money all year long to make possible a whirlwind, one-day trip to Walt Disney World for special needs children, and those with serious, chronic illnesses.

The Sunshine Foundation was founded by former Philadelphia police officer Bill Sample back in 1976.

You can find out more about the foundation, here.