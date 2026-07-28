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Eagles sign DT Jalen Carter to historic contract extension

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles
Published July 28, 2026 1:18 PM EDT
Published July 28, 2026 1:18 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The Eagles signed DT Jalen Carter to a historic multi-year contract extension on Tuesday.
    • The extension promises Carter, 25, up to $160M over 4 years, with $106 guaranteed.
    • Carter was drafted by the Eagles with the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles signed DT Jalen Carter to a historic multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Carter's extension is a 4-year deal worth up to $160M, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Schefter adds that $106M is guaranteed to Carter.

Drafted by the Eagles with the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Georgia, Carter has become a force on Philadelphia's defensive front. He tallied six sacks and defended seven passes in 11 games last season for the Birds. 

The Eagles shared a highlight reel of Carter's career highlights on X, with the caption "Dominant since Day 1."

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Eagles and ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

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