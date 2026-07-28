Eagles sign DT Jalen Carter to historic contract extension

The Brief The Eagles signed DT Jalen Carter to a historic multi-year contract extension on Tuesday. The extension promises Carter, 25, up to $160M over 4 years, with $106 guaranteed. Carter was drafted by the Eagles with the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.



The Philadelphia Eagles signed DT Jalen Carter to a historic multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Carter's extension is a 4-year deal worth up to $160M, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Schefter adds that $106M is guaranteed to Carter.

Drafted by the Eagles with the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Georgia, Carter has become a force on Philadelphia's defensive front. He tallied six sacks and defended seven passes in 11 games last season for the Birds.

The Eagles shared a highlight reel of Carter's career highlights on X, with the caption "Dominant since Day 1."