Organization focused on vets transforms vacant NE Philly field into garden of healing

A story of transformation and community spirit out of Northeast Philadelphia, as dozens of volunteers joined to turn a vacant lot on Megargee Street into a beautiful space.

There was a lot of shoveling and wheelbarrowing on a very cold Saturday morning.

"We have at least an acre of a field in Northeast Philly to turn into a veteran workforce development initiative. A ‘You Pick Sunflower’ field. Never been seen before in the City of Philadelphia, coming to you in 2025," said Founder and Executive Director of Heroic Gardens, Collie Turner.

Heroic Gardens is a veteran’s service organization whose mission is to connect veterans with the healing powers of nature through horticulture therapy.

The idea for the specific sunflower garden in NE Philly started as a way to show the color which signifies support for the troops.

Turner continued, "Wouldn’t it be cool from, like, Google Satellite if you could just see a whole field of yellow? Well, that was the challenge for me. It’s more than just a field of yellow. We have a lot of veterans in the city that are interested in agriculture and horticulture. Why not create jobs?"

The field will be a veteran operated venture, allowing the benefits to move far beyond beautification.

"I think that’s just an enhancement to people’s overall health, if they knew about these programs," said Nathan McWilliams, with Riverfront North Partnership.

One such veteran who loves the program is John Pilat, "I worked on an aircraft carrier in the Navy in an engine room on a ship. So I spent four years down in the engine room or an aircraft carrier keeping the engines running."

He volunteers taking part in many of the services Heroic Gardens offers, "We provide raised bed gardens. Bring all the materials right to veteran’s houses. We donate that and now the veteran is responsible for taking care of these things," Pilat explained. "I found this organization about three years ago and I like being outside and I like nature. This gives me an opportunity to give back to other veterans who have not been as fortunate as me after I got out of the military."

Heroic Gardens has workshops, community events, gardening programs and installations.

"Definitely one of the more unique organizations. It’s a veteran’s service organization that helps with mental health issues for veterans. Really, just veteran centric. And, we use plant-based activities to teach veterans about nutrition, self-care, getting outside in nature and digging in the soil and having something to take care of," Pital continued. "It’s a good way to give back. It provides me with my own healing, on top of that. So, it’s a double benefit for me."

More information can be found on the Heroic Gardens website, here.