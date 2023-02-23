Orlando journalist from Philadelphia identified as victim killed in Florida shooting spree

A Central Florida television reporter who was killed while reporting at a murder scene in Orlando has been identified.

On Thursday, Spectrum News 13 announced that its reporter Dylan Lyons, a Philadelphia native, was shot on Wednesday afternoon at the scene of a shooting in Pine Hills, Florida.

Lyons died from his injuries and a second crew member, identified as photojournalist Jesse Walden, was also shot and critically injured.

Jesse Walden

Orange County deputies said the 19-year-old suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, also shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The little girl has died. Her mother is in critical condition.

According to Spectrum News 13, Lyons is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He joined the news station in July 2022.

A woman named Casey Lynn, who said she is Lyon's fiancee, tweeted on Thursday: "The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again."

"A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague," the news station tweeted on Thursday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the news crew, who were covering the Wednesday morning shooting of a 20-year-old woman, were shot inside their vehicle. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Lyons died and Walden remains in critical condition.

The 9-year-old girl and her mom were shot nearby in their home, Sheriff Mina said.

Authorities have not released their names.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community," Sheriff Mina said.

Moses has been detained. A motive in the shootings is not known.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum 13 News, released the following statement:

"We have detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning as well as the shooting this afternoon," Sheriff Mina said. "He is being formally charged in the murder from this morning and we expect additional charges for the shooting of the four people this afternoon."

Video from SKYFOX showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles over the neighborhood, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck. FOX 35's Marie Edinger recorded video of an Orange County forensics van showing up to the shooting scene.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood is response to reports of a shooting. A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene, deputies said. Other details about that shooting, including the woman's name, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.