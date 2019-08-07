Oscar Mayer creates hot-dog-flavored ice cream sandwich

If you thought French’s pint of mustard-flavored ice cream was an odd creation, Oscar Mayer upped the ante with the announcement of its hot dog-infused ice cream sandwich.

On Aug. 1, the company’s Twitter account shared an image of the new treat they’re calling the Ice Dog Sandwich.

“Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich,” the tweet said, taking a jab at French’s for its mustard concoction.

The salty-sweet treat is made to taste just like an Oscar Mayer wiener.

The Ice Dog Sandwich features hot-dog-flavored ice cream next to a spicy mustard gelato that is sandwiched between bun-colored cookies. The hot-dog-flavored ice cream is a sweet cream infused with real candied hot dog bits.

Oscar Mayer tweeted that on the week of Aug. 12, it will be offering New York City residents a chance to try the Ice Dog Sandwich.

If you’re not in NYC and still want to try the sandwich, Oscar Mayer is asking people to DM them on Twitter to find out how to taste the meat-flavored dessert.