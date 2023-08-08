Expand / Collapse search

O'Shae Sibley funeral: Dancer killed in NYC stabbing to be laid to rest back home in Philadelphia area

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:25AM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the joyous life of O'Shae Sibley, which was tragically cut short during a possible hate crime.

PHILADELPHIA - Family, friends and communities from Philadelphia and New York City will gather to celebrate the joyous life of O'Shae Sibley, which was tragically cut short during a possible hate crime.

The 28-year-old Philly native was stabbed to death while filling-up at a gas station in Brooklyn last month.

Investigators say Sibley, an openly gay man, and his friends were dancing to music when they were confronted by a group of men who allegedly used homophobic slurs and ordered them to stop.

Police say the fatal stabbing is being investigated as a hate crime as a suspect turned himself in several days later.

Sibley moved from Philadelphia to New York City before the COVID pandemic in search of dance and choreography opportunities. He formerly attended Philadanco as a teenager before becoming an apprentice for the prestigious dance company.

A viewing for the beloved dancer will be at The Met Philadelphia from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a celebration of life to follow.