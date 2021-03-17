Outdoor interstate youth sports can resume in New Jersey on Friday

article

Outdoor youth sports competitions in New Jersey involving teams from out of the state can resume on Friday but indoor travel competitions will remain prohibited, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday.

To reduce crowding at parks and fields, Murphy's order limits two spectators per player. New Jersey's health and safety protocols, including mask-wearing and distancing, will continue to be required.

"As the weather begins to warm up and the outdoor sports season looks to start, I am pleased we could take this first step," Murphy said.

Players on the bench and sidelines must also wear face coverings, per the governor's orders.

Murphy, a Democrat, extended New Jersey's public health emergency another 30 days on Wednesday. He claims the order is necessary to "continue our ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts while also vaccinating New Jersey residents as quickly and safely as possible."

New Jersey announced 3,590 infections on Wednesday and 38 virus-related deaths. Earlier this week, officials reported more than 3M doses have been administered across the state. According to Murphy, that's 45% of New Jersey's goal to vaccinate 70% of all adults.

